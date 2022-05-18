Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Brought to you by Coors Light.

10.ISLANDS TO NASHVILLE – COMMON KINGS

Common kings will be performing at the Mayjah Music Festival on May 14th. Tickets are on sale now! Follow @commonkings for more information.

9.YOU NEVER KNOW – BRUDDAH WALTAH

Ryan Hiraoka is holding it down for Hawaii Island residents. He is a Na Hoku Hano Hano Award Winning Singer, songwriter and music producer.

8.WANT TO – VICTOR J SEFO

Victor J Sefo will be performing live in Australia on October 1st and 2nd at the Promise Land Festival. Tickets can be purchased at promiselandau.com





7.SWEET ISLAND MUSIC – CHARDONNAY

Chardonnay just released a remix to Easy on Me and will be releasing her first album soon. Stay with Living808 as we get that exclusive interview!

6.GOD GAVE ME YOU – JOHNNY SUITE

Living808 got an exclusive interview with Johnny a few weeks ago about his song, check it out at KHON2.com. If you want to watch Johnny live, he will be performing at Polyfest 2022 presented by Hawaiis Finest.

5.I THINK YOURE BEAUTIFUL- KOLOHE KAI

Roman is partnering with the Department of Health in honor of Mental Health Acceptance Month. Learn more about his anti-bullying campaign and ways to get involved by following him online at @kolohekaimusic

4.COMING HOME – THE GREEN

The Green is holding a special sweepstakes from now until May 18th. Fans can enter to win 2 VIP tickets to their July 23rd show in Honolulu. Follow the green online at @TheGreen808 to enter.

3.GOOD NIGHT – MAOLI FT. FIJI

Maoli and Fiji are the dynamic duo we love! This song came out on 2021 and their fans have been keeping it in rotation since. Stay updated with Maoli and Fiji online at @MaoliMusic and @F1j1

2.TAKE ME – FIA

Fia will be representing Hawaii on May 29th at the Cali Roots Music Festival in Monterey California. If you live on the mainland, and are interested in watching him, purchase tickets at calirootsfest.com

1.UNWRITTEN – MAOLI

If you didn’t hear, Hawaiis Finest has announced a 2nd show on June 24th at the Blaisdell Arena. Tickets to watch Maoli, Fiji and other local artists will be available to purchase this Saturday at HawaiisFinestClothing.com