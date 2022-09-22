Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Police Department is getting involved with the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign, a nationwide initiative to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving drunk.

With a spike in numbers of impaired driving, The Hawaii Police Department is taking action to help keep its counties safe.

“The Hawaii county police department is proud to be a part of this national campaign. We are noticing a lot more people taking more risks than they normally do when it comes to being under influence,” says Thomas Koyanagi, Sergeant at Hawaii Police Department.

According to Koyanagi, the Hawaii Police Department has seen more intoxicated drivers with large amounts of alcohol and drugs in their systems.

Koyanagi says, “These high amounts of dosage in their systems affect their driving judgments and slows down their mental state which makes it dangerous for people behind the wheel or pedestrians on the roadways,”

To learn more about Hawaii’s DOT efforts in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign, you can do so via their official website.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation:

website:https://hidot.hawaii.gov

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign:

website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/drive-sober-or-get-pulled-over