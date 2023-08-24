Honolulu (KHON2) – Kapolei Commons offers a wide range of locally-owned restaurants to its customers on the west side of Oahu.

Shoppers will be able to satisfy their hunger with over 10 eateries and over 12 retail options in a 500,000 square-feet of space.

“We can do trays that feed up to 10 people, family style. Or we can do individual bowls. We would reach out to the coordinator and send us a list at least 24 hours in advance,” says Zackary Paguirigan, Manager of Teriyaki Madness.

According to Pagurigan, For the entire month of August, Teriyaki Madness will be donating 10% of proceeds to families in Maui to help provide food and toiletries.

Not too far from Teriyaki Madness, customers will find Ran Ya, a popular local family dine-in and take out restaurant specializing in Ramen noodle and local favorite foods.

“Our food is well suited to the working class community. On the West side of Oahu we have many loyal families that frequent our restaurant after work and on weekends. We try to live up to our motto of being your Second Kitchen. Our portions are so big that most families take home the remaining food for another meal,” Dorothy Lee, President of Ramen Ya.

In addition to food, Kapolei Common shoppers can relax and watch a movie at the Regal Cinema theatres.

“We have state of the art auditoriums that present movies the way they should be seen, including an amazing auditorium with an oversized screen, comfortable recliners and powerful uncompressed surround sound that we have nicknamed Hale Ikua,” says Ace Kerfoot, Manager of Regal Kapolei Commons.

Those looking to learn more about the restaurants offered at Kapolei Commons are encouraged to visit their official website.



Kapolei Commons:

Web: https://kapoleicommons.com

Ramen-Ya

Web: www.ramenyahawaii.com

Regal Cinemas:

Web: www.regalcinemas.com

Teriyaki Madness:

Web: https://teriyakimadness.com