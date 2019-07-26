Tiki’s Grill & Bar Showcases Crepe Cakes & Ahi Tartare

Honolulu (KHON2) – From Ahi Tartare to Haupia Crepe Cake, Tiki’s Grill & Bar whipped up some fan favorites for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone.

Executive Chef Ronnie Nasuti created a 20 layer cake out of crepes that was inspired by his visit to New York to a place called Lady M.

What’s really unique about the coconut part of it is how decadent and creamy it is like whipped cream” explains Chef Nasuti.

Another Tiki’s special is Ahi Tartare, featuring something unique called Harissa with Hawaiian chili peppers in it.

It’s sixteen different ingredients among them bell peppers, onions, tomato, and is highly seasoned and spicy.

It is on the dinner menu, not the lunch menu.

It is a cool and refreshing appetizer you could get at Tiki’s in the hot summer months in Hawaii.

Tiki’s Grill and Bar will celebrate

17 years in Waikiki this October.

Tiki’s is located in the Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, off Kalakaua & Paoakalani Ave.

Tiki’s offers 3 hours of FREE validated parking with hotel valet.

Website: www.TikisGrill.com