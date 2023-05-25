Honolulu (KHON2) – Kapolei Commons supports local businesses by bringing a wide range of locally owned restaurants to its leeward customers.

With more than 15 dining options to select from at Kapolei Commons, shoppers will be able to satisfy their hunger from Hawaiian food, Asian cuisine and more.

“Some of the popular dishes that our customers order includes fried rice, mochiko chicken, chicken katsu, Japanese curry etc. Our gyoza is made fresh daily. Our ramen uses a broth that is cooked for 10 hours with premium ingredients. Specialty ramen flavors include tonkotsu, tan tan, black garlic, and spicy seafood ramen. We also offer high-fiber ramen for a healthy alternative.” says Dorothy Lee, Founder of Ramen-Ya.

Ramen-Ya is not the only local business offered at Kapolei Commons; the Youngs Fish Market Restaurant has been supported by the center as well.

“We love the support we get from the families of the West Side. We get a lot of inquiries about catering in which we can also ship to family and friends on the mainland “says Kapua Menza, Operations Manager at Young’s Fish Market Kapolei.

Located not too far from Young’s Fish Market, customers are able to dine at another family-friendly attraction.

“The people that work and visit Regal Kapolei really make this a special place to be. They are part of our community and Ohana. We also have state of the art auditoriums that present movies the way they should be seen, including an amazing auditorium with an oversized screen, comfortable recliners and powerful uncompressed surround sound that we have nicknamed Hale Ikua,” says Ace Kerfoot, Manager of Regal Kapolei Commons.

Those looking to learn more about the restaurants offered at Kapolei Commons are encouraged to visit their official website.

Kapolei Commons:

Web: https://kapoleicommons.com

Ramen-Ya

Web: www.ramenyahawaii.com

Young’s Fish Market:

Web: www.youngsfishmarket.com

Regal Cinemas:

Web: www.regalcinemas.com