Honolulu (KHON2) – Vein at Kaka’ako is celebrating 5 years of business with popular cuisine and one-of-a-kind designs.

Located at the SALT at OUR KAKA’AKO, Vein at Kaka’ako offers an inviting open floor space that is designed to make its guests feel connected and welcomed by both the chefs and waitstaff.

“The industrial interior designs are tempered with warm wood paneling and buttery-soft leather seating. Our layout includes a 56-seat dog friendly outdoor patio, indoor dining as well as a bar that overlooks the open-air kitchen,” says Chef Dell Valdez, Corporate Chef at Vein at Kaka’ako.

In addition to its interior design, guests can enjoy a menu with Italian fused dishes.

Valdez says, “While our dinner concept is Italian fusion, the lunch menu is mainly Japanese inspired takes on Italian and other Japanese lunch favorites. Itʻs not quite what youʻd find in Japan and thatʻs what makes our menu so special. We also have new additions to our dinner menu including Sake & Pomodoro Clams and a Mortadella and Monchengo Arancini and refreshing Arugula and Herb Salad with Crab Cake for starters. Youʻll also get to try the Harami Steak, a new main dish we just added, too.”

According to Valdez, reservations are strongly encouraged and can do so via online or phone.

Vein at Kaka’ako:

Address: 685 Auahi St. Building 2, Ste. 121

Website: www.veinatkakaako.com