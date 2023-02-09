Romano’s Macaroni Grill is a local favorite and features items found in traditional cuisine from Italy and the Mediterranean area. The menu includes a wide variety of pasta dishes, a diverse selection of wine and cocktails, and delicious desserts. It’s the perfect spot to celebrate Valentine’s Day! Kelly went to Ala Moana to see what Romano’s Macaroni Grill has planned.

Ewa Wilton, General Manager of Romano’s Macaroni Grill, shared “ We have several upcoming featured dishes that we are very excited about! Dishes like our eggplant parmesan, shrimp scampi, and toasted ravioli will be available on the menu starting on February 7th. In addition to this, we will also be bringing back our classic favorite, Mama’s Trio, just in time for Valentine’s Day! If you’re looking to dine with us during Valentine’s Day we highly recommend booking a reservation in advance.”

For reservations and more, visit macaronigrill.com.