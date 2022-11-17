Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at a Pearl Kai restaurant that will have you saying “OMG”. Oh My Grill is a relatively new, but very popular restaurant in Honolulu for local style plate lunches and meals. The locally owned and operated restaurant serves up local staples like hamburger steak with savory gravy all over, crispy and juicy chicken katsu, or a good old mixed plate with all of the fixings. JJ Lee, owner of Oh My Grill, shared all of the details on their great, new location!

Some of the menu items are exclusive to each of their locations. The Pearl Kai location serves fresh fruit, smoothies, Italian gelato, ice cream, Boba, tea, and some Hawaii-inspired specialty drinks.

For more details, visit ohmygrillhawaii.com.