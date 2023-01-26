Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can visit Market City Shopping Center on Saturday, January 28 to help ring in the Chinese New Year Celebration featuring Taiko Drummers, Lion Dancers, Firecrackers, and Fortune Cookie.

Market City Shopping Center is Hawaii’s first, family-owned shopping center which includes family-owned local businesses.

“We offer the popular Flying Noodles, which are suspended from floating chopsticks above a flavorful sauce. We know a lot of families like to visit Market City Shopping Center which is why our dishes are meant to be shared,” says Jason, Manager of Fun Station Hawaii.

Located on the same ground level at the Market City Shopping Center, Duck Lee has become a “staple restaurant” amongst local family members.

“We have been at Market City Shopping Center for nearly 30 years, and we are so lucky to have faithful customers who love our delicious, crispy roast pork, meaty char siu, roast duck, and tasty wonton mein – customers say they’re the best on the island,” says Cheryl Tamura, Manager of Duck Lee.

Surrounding neighborhood families are welcomed to join Market City Shopping Center for its Chinese New Year Celebration, where customers can bring their own alcohol to celebrate at Win-spuntino Italian Cafe.

“We are a ‘BYOB’ business, and we are happy to provide wine glasses for those who bring their own drinks,” says Tony Lau, Manager of Win-spuntino Italian Cafe.

To learn more about Market City Shopping center, its businesses and upcoming events, guests are encouraged to check out its official website.

Market City Shopping Center:

2919 Kapiolani Boulevard

Honolulu, HI 96826

Website: https://marketcityhawaii.com/about/