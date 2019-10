Kickin Kajun joins John Veneri at ChefZone for another edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. Manager Chenay Borja and Chef cook up a feast: a large Crawfish Boil with all the fixings and for the first time ever, John tries crawfish and a gator filled sandwich.

To try this Kajun style of seafood for yourself, visit Kickin Kajun at one their location and to find out more information, visit http://Kickin-Kajun.com