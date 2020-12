Zia’s Cafe Kaneohe joined John Veneri at ChefZone for another edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. Learn about the history of the cafe and the owners’ vision for this popular destination on the Windward side of Oahu.

Plus check out the dishes Executive Chef Keith Endo prepares for John.

On the menu for today’s feature, Porchetta, Stracciatella and deep-fried Brussel sprouts.

Visit them online at www.ziashawaii.com