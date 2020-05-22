Hawaii’s Kitchen Young’s Fishmarket

Young’s Fishmarket joined John Veneri at ChefZone prior to the stay at home order and Andrea Young and Spencer Yashiki showed John how to cook up their famous beef stew.

Young’s used to only sell fresh fish when it started in 1951, but as times changed, so did Young’s as they slowly phased into all that they offer today.

Now with a second location in Kapolei, Young’s Fishmarket is serving great food to more and more customers. They offer a full spread of diverse Laulau: pork, chicken, beef, fish and vegetarian options.

Here is their Laualau schedule

Pork: Fresh Daily,

Chicken: Fresh Monday and Thursday

Beef: Fresh Wednesday and Saturday

Fish: Fresh Tuesday and Friday

Vegetarian Frozen Only. But keep and eye out on our social media. We may be offering it hot once a week.

For location and hours of operation visit http://youngsfishmarket.com