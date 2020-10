YogurStory is known for its pancakes. In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, they whip up a Prime Rib Loco Moco and the BAE Benedict.

Appropriate to start with the BAE [before anything else] Benedict. Seared pork belly with poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

The Prime Rib Loco Moco is a local favorite. This is a 12 ounce Prime Rib Eye steak over a bed of rice, topped with gravy and an over-easy egg.

For more delicious dishes visit yogurstoryhi.com.