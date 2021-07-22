Hawaii’s Kitchen: Y. Hata at ChefZone

Honolulu (KHON2) – Shrimp is the star ingredient for two different dishes featured in our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone.

Y. Hata Corporate Executive Chef Chris Blanc made Shrimp Won Tons and Garlic Shrimp pasta using Ocean King shrimp from ChefZone.

ChefZone is a member of the Y. Hata ohana, the largest independent, family-owned foodservice distributor servicing the State of Hawaii dedicated to providing Solutions Delivered with Aloha.

ChefZone was developed to provide a one stop solution for the food service industry, including a demonstration kitchen, tabletop showroom, and business center. Today ChefZone offers more than 7,000 products, including exclusive specialty items, to business customers as well as local families and “foodies”. Membership is free.

Website: http://chefzone.com

Social Media Handles: @yhataco, @chefzone