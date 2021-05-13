Hawaii’s Kitchen: Wolfgang Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener

Wolfgang Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener joined John Veneri for another edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. Director of Operations Manny Cournede and Chef Diego Pacuruco prepared one of the most enticing dishes for a couples night out, The Steak for two. This dish includes a huge Porterhouse Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Creamed Spinach. This is one of the signature dishes at the restaurant. Manny and Chef also describe how the steaks are aged and seasoned and then cooked perfectly in the restaurant’s oven. Cournede also explains the different cuts of steak that make up the large porterhouse.

To make your reservations and to check out the top rated happy hour, visit wolfgangssteakhouse.net