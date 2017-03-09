Hawaii’s Kitchen with Stage Restaurant

Stage Restaurant is a full service Dinner Restaurant that has ala carte entrees and appetizers. They have just introduced a new Tapas concept dividing the restaurant in half offering a more casual dining area for family/share type.
Sharing plates, made to be shared or even eating by yourself. It’s a more affordable causal type of dining. The flavors reflect Hawaii. Foods we grew up with, or even familiar flavors put together to create that unique dish.
Amuse Wine Bar also features wines by the ounce, where customers purchase a wine card with a dollar amount and choose which wine they want by the ounce or glass. A system that is fully automated for a unique experience.
RECIPE
Stage Restaurant
Seafood Pasta with Pomodoro
Ingredients:
Kona Lobster 1tail
Scallop 1pc
Clams 5pc
Kauai Shrimp 3pc
Linguini Pasta Cooked aldente 2cups
Kamuela Tomato Large Dice 1/2Tomato
Round Onions Small Dice 2Tbsp
Capers 2Tbsp
Parsley Chopped 1Tbsp
Butter 1Tbsp
White Wine Deglaze
Red Chili Flakes 1/2Tbsp
Tarragon Chopped 1Tbsp
Garlic Chopped 1Tbsp
Kosher Salt to season
Olive Oil
Directions:
Heat pan with olive oil, just when it starts to smoke, add seafood and sear golden.
When seafood is half way cooked, remove and sauté onions, garlic, chili flakes and tomato.
Deglaze with white wine and add seafood back to pan. Cook the seafood fully and add butter and pasta. Garnish with Chopped Parsley.
And serve.