Hawaii’s Kitchen with Stage Restaurant

Hawaiis Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stage Restaurant is a full service Dinner Restaurant that has ala carte entrees and appetizers.  They have just introduced a new Tapas concept dividing the restaurant in half offering a more casual dining area for family/share type.

Sharing plates, made to be shared or even eating by yourself.  It’s a more affordable causal type of dining.  The flavors reflect Hawaii.  Foods we grew up with, or even familiar flavors put together to create that unique dish.

Amuse Wine Bar also features wines by the ounce, where customers purchase a wine card with a dollar amount and choose which wine they want by the ounce or glass.  A system that is fully automated for a unique experience.

   RECIPE

Stage Restaurant

Seafood Pasta with Pomodoro

Ingredients:

Kona Lobster                                                                     1tail

Scallop                                                                                  1pc

Clams                                                                                    5pc

Kauai Shrimp                                                                      3pc

Linguini Pasta                     Cooked aldente                2cups

Kamuela Tomato                              Large Dice           1/2Tomato

Round Onions                                  Small Dice             2Tbsp

Capers                                                                                  2Tbsp

Parsley                                                Chopped              1Tbsp

Butter                                                                                   1Tbsp

White Wine                                        Deglaze

Red Chili Flakes                                                                 1/2Tbsp

Tarragon                                              Chopped             1Tbsp

Garlic                                                     Chopped             1Tbsp

Kosher Salt                                         to season

Olive Oil

Directions:

Heat pan with olive oil, just when it starts to smoke, add seafood and sear golden.

When seafood is half way cooked, remove and sauté onions, garlic, chili flakes and tomato.

Deglaze with white wine and add seafood back to pan.  Cook the seafood fully and add butter and pasta.  Garnish with Chopped Parsley.

And serve.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story