Hawaii’s Kitchen with Stage Restaurant

Stage Restaurant is a full service Dinner Restaurant that has ala carte entrees and appetizers. They have just introduced a new Tapas concept dividing the restaurant in half offering a more casual dining area for family/share type.

Sharing plates, made to be shared or even eating by yourself. It’s a more affordable causal type of dining. The flavors reflect Hawaii. Foods we grew up with, or even familiar flavors put together to create that unique dish.

Amuse Wine Bar also features wines by the ounce, where customers purchase a wine card with a dollar amount and choose which wine they want by the ounce or glass. A system that is fully automated for a unique experience.

RECIPE

Stage Restaurant

Seafood Pasta with Pomodoro

Ingredients:

Kona Lobster 1tail

Scallop 1pc

Clams 5pc

Kauai Shrimp 3pc

Linguini Pasta Cooked aldente 2cups

Kamuela Tomato Large Dice 1/2Tomato

Round Onions Small Dice 2Tbsp

Capers 2Tbsp

Parsley Chopped 1Tbsp

Butter 1Tbsp

White Wine Deglaze

Red Chili Flakes 1/2Tbsp

Tarragon Chopped 1Tbsp

Garlic Chopped 1Tbsp

Kosher Salt to season

Olive Oil

Directions:

Heat pan with olive oil, just when it starts to smoke, add seafood and sear golden.

When seafood is half way cooked, remove and sauté onions, garlic, chili flakes and tomato.

Deglaze with white wine and add seafood back to pan. Cook the seafood fully and add butter and pasta. Garnish with Chopped Parsley.

And serve.