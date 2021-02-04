Hawaii’s Kitchen With Off the Wall

Off the Wall joined John Veneri at ChefZone for another edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. John spoke with owner Tommy Kloosterboer about construction and the inspiration behind the restaurant.

“Construction took almost one year and we opened our doors for the 1st time 12/26/2018. We both enjoy beer and had always thought it’d be cool to own a cool bar, a cool place to hang out, meet new people. With were everything was going with technology a pour-your-own place was a really good option, it’s a concept that’s pretty popular on the mainland but was still pretty new to HI. We both traveled a lot growing up and sampling beers wherever we’d go was always a must, so we felt like it was our opportunity to showcase small local breweries and things that would be rare, on one hand for local people to support local and for visitors to sample a wide variety of local beers.”

And we had to know what the most popular dishes are.

“Both of us being from South America, we felt like having a South American feel to it was a cool way to go, empanadas are a must, we had some award-winning chicken wings. The Ahi Katsu burger was created by our kitchen manager (We encourage our team to get creative!) and we were blown away by it. First released it as a special, and then became a staple item on the menu.”

For a look at the menu at Off the Wall and to order something delicious, visit http://offthewallhawaii.com/