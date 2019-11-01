Hawaii’s Kitchen with Deck.

Deck. is quickly becoming known as the restaurant with an amazing view of Diamond Head and a menu that’s just as impressive. The menu features fresh, high-quality ingredients including locally sourced ingredients that make up a modern “New American” concept inspired by Hawaiian flavors. They have popular dishes such as the Oven Baked Whole Branzino Wrapped in Hawaiian Ti Leaf, Ceviche Mini Tacos, Wagyu Carpaccio, and Deck Moco with Kobe beef patty.

On today’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Chef Masa serves up the Mediterranean grilled Octopus which is an herb marinated octopus with mash potatoes and topped with arugula. The octopus is soft but has a smoky flavor from the grill. That combined with our creamy mashed potatoes and a refreshing crunch of arugula is an irresistible combination!

The second dish is Baked Lobster Risotto. Chef Masa has a diverse culinary background. At the age of 19, he traveled to Emilia-Romagna, Italy, where he apprenticed under a pizza maker from Sicily so famous, he’s known only as Salvatore. After working at various venues throughout Italy (including a castle), he returned to make this dish inspired by his time in Italy!

Visit www.deckwaikiki.com for a full list of events and entertainment and reserve your seats for an amazing dining experience.