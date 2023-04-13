The UH Community College culinary program at the Pālamanui campus in Kona is helping build careers for aspiring chefs. Students work side by side with industry chefs at the dining hall, the chocolate festival and Hawaii Food and Wine Festival. As a result of these regularly scheduled annual activities, students receive hands-on experience in current industry best practices and faculty receives valuable feedback regarding student performance in current industry practices. These networking opportunities help students gain employment.

Students learn cooking methods such as Sautee, poaching, broiling, knife skills, and baking. Each semester the skill level is increased through practice. The students work with instructors and create menus that are served to guests. Students are asked to put theory into practice as they develop their luncheon menus, complete the costing, and organize the production with their team of classmates in the kitchen. Students have the opportunity to experience each position, from kitchen manager to dishwasher, as the schedule of luncheons plays out during the semester. Customer comments are examined as a tool for improving preparation and service.

Small class sizes enable the instructors to work 1-1 with the students. Student menus are created from the available food on Hawaii Island and aim to incorporate at least 80 percent of fruits, vegetables, proteins and starches from. The program integrates its lab units with students’ luncheon projects. Each unit focuses on a regional cuisine paired with a specific local protein. This supports currency in sustainable cooking practices and global cuisines.

Apply for the Fall 2023 semester today and if you are one of the first 10 students to register, you could win a free knife kit worth over $300.

To apply visit Hawaii.hawaii.edu/apply