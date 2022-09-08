Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.

Downstairs you’ll find the second spot, Tropics Beach Hut, Taco’s and Tequilla Bar. This bar also serves up some great food and along with the variety of spirits, serve up cold Miller Lite, Coors Light, and Blue Moon Specials.

Besides these two locations, you can also find these great Miller & Coors beer specials at Tropic’s Waikoloa & Tropic’s Keauhou on Hawaii Island and when in California, the Tropics location in Mid-Town Sacramento, and Tropic’s Club House Sacramento.

For more information visit TropicsBeachHut.com or tropicsrestaurants.com