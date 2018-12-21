Hawaii’s Kitchen – Vintage Cave Café

Hawaii’s Kitchen goes on the road to Vintage Cave Café.

This restaurant is located on the first floor of Ala Moana Center and serves up some wonderfully tasty dishes.

John Veneri learns how the Uni Pasta dish is made as he goes behind the scenes inside the kitchen.

From Afternoon Tea to Course Menus or Pizza and desert, Vintage Cave Café has something for every palette.

And the Gift certificate promotion currently running allows diners to use a 50% discount on a second seating, wine, desert and much more.

To find out more visit https://vintagecave.com.