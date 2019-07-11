Hawaii’s Kitchen: Vein at Kakaako Cooks Up Modern Mediterranean Cuisine

Vein at Kakaako cooked up a modern Mediterranean feast for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

Executive Chef Dell Valdez prepared some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes including Osso Buco, Beet Salad, and a pasta standout called Amatriciana.

“Vein” aspires to inspire using the “balance of using fresh products from the mountainsto the sea, in hopes of bringing about a “change” within their customers. A “change” where patrons would feel as if “Vein” is their own.

Vein is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.

Hours:

Lunch: 11am-2pm

Dinner: 5-7pm Website: http://veinatkakaako.com