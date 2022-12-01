Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki. Kelly Simek is going on a foodie tour to three restaurants to learn about their great menus and offerings.



First stop is Tsurutontan, where they have added some awesome deals to their large menu. Udon, sushi, and other Japanese dishes made with ingredients straight from Japan!



Second stop is Island Vintage Wine Bar, where Kelly enjoys a dining experience in their new private room. Not only do they have a great selection of wines, but also lunch and dinner entrees.



Last stop is at Noi Thai Cuisine where Kelly got her hands dirty to learn how to properly eat on of their most popular dishes.

