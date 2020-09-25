Hawaii’s Kitchen – The Alley at Aiea Bowl

The Alley at Aiea Bowl by Owner/GM/Chef Glenn Uyeda serves up popular local favorites including mix plate with tasty chicken and boneless Kalbi, Furikake ahi plate., and Oxtail soup! Standout desserts on the menu: Lemon crunch cake, Strawberry crunch cake, Pumpkin crunch. Available by pick up or delivery.

As of September 24th, The Alley Restaurant will be open for DINE-IN and TAKE OUT daily from 10:00 AM-9:00 PM. Face masks must be worn for service. Reservations for dine-in service will be accepted through the Reservations Office. All groups will be limited to a maximum of 5 people.

Aiea Bowl will resume operations. Face masks must be worn at all times while in the bowling alley lanes. Bowling reservations will be accepted through our Reservations Office. All groups will be limited to a maximum of 5 people.

All indoor restaurant and bowling activities will be operating at 50% max capacity to adhere to safety and social distancing procedures.

The Alley Restaurant Hours

Open everyday at 10:00 AM-9:00 PM

Bowling Center Hours

INFO@AIEABOWL.COM

808-488-6854

AIEA BOWL HOURS

Monday through Thursday

10:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday

10:00 AM-12:00 AM

