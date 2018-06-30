Hawaii’s Kitchen: Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering is known for its takeout poke bowls and plate lunches, but today, we kick things off with an item from the catering menu: shoyu pork sliders with Asian slaw.

“Catering is a big part of what we do. We do all kinds of events from backyard parties, corporate events, graduations, birthdays, just about everything,” said general manager Justin Tanioka. “Our crew, our staff does a really good job to help the special day get a little better with good food, good service, and always a friendly smile.”

Chef Jensen Endo mixes shoyu, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, and mirin to create the marinade, pours it over the pork shoulder, and adds enough water to cover the meat. He lets the meat marinate overnight before braising it for six hours.

Endo also puts together Tanioka’s popular garlic ahi plate with fresh ahi belly, lemon, capers, garlic, parsley, white wine, butter, salt, and pepper.

Tanioka’s has two locations: Waipahu and Waipio.

As retail division manager Tad Yamakawa explains, the Waipio location is an express location at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

“The setting’s a lot more relaxing. There’s a lot of ample parking. There’s an open-air, sit-down area as well. Nice, cool breeze, nice location. Just sit down and enjoy the food that we prepare,” he said.

Tanioka’s sells merchandise, including cooler bags and poke sauce. It has also partnered with Sanrio to create exclusive Tanioka’s clothing featuring Hello Kitty designs.

