Hawaii’s Kitchen: STRIPSTEAK Waikiki

STRIPSTEAK Waikiki at the International Market Place opened on Aug. 25 and is Chef Michael Mina’s first Hawaii restaurant and the third of his award-winning STRIPSTEAK restaurant concepts. The restaurant launched its Aloha Lunch menu with special prix fixe options featuring fresh seafood and locally-sourced ingredients accompanying Michael Mina’s contemporary steakhouse cuisine. General Manager, Ron Bonifacio and Executive Chef Benjamin Jenkins have details.

The restaurant is open daily for lunch, pau hana, and dinner with expansive indoor and outdoor seating

Kamaaina are eligible for a 10% discount until the end of November with proof of residency.

The Aloha Lunch starts at $37.50 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) and highlights a selection of healthy and light starters paired with popular entrées where guests are able to choose one appetizer and one main dish.

Recipe: BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS

Place a saute pan on medium to high heat. Once the pan is hot add the oil. When the oil begins to smoke add the shishito peppers. Toss and cook till the the peppers begin to blister and get nice color. Season with salt and pepper. Place the watermelon down the middle of a rectangle plate and shingle to have minimal overlapping and sprinkle maldon salt over them. Place the peppers over the top of the watermelon planks. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the peppers and watermelon and top with diakon sprouts. Next sprinkle the espelette pepper, chives and chili threads over the sprouts and serve.

Recipe: CHILLED LOBSTER TACOS

Pipe 10g of the avocado cream into the bottom of the taco shell. Fill the taco shell up with 30g of the lobster mix. Place one piece of micro cilantro on top of each taco. Put three tacos on the taco holder plate with two lime wedges in between the tacos.

Recipe: STRIPSTEAK Burger