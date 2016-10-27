Hawaii’s Kitchen: SKY Waikiki Halloween drinks and fun!

SKY Waikiki is Hawaii’s premiere skyline nightlife destination and the place to be this Halloween! Overlooking stunning and iconic panoramic views of metropolitan Waikiki Beach, the 7,000-square-foot elite venue features a dramatic 5,000-square-foot wrap-around cantilevered deck perched nineteen stories above the heart of the pacific. SKY WAIKIKI offers breathtaking sunset views accented by open-air, glowing fire pits, three full bars, a dance floor, DJ platforms, a state-of-the-art audio, lighting and multi-media entertainment wall, VIP bottle service, a signature cocktail and culinary program, and world-class hospitality.

Today we learn how to make a few of their seasonal cocktails and find out about their upcoming events.

FALL COCKTAIL (“LIVING808 PAU HANA COCKTAIL”)

Recipe:

Pau Hana Pumpkin Spice Latte

5oz Vodka, Rum or Bourbon**

.75oz Pumpkin Syrup*

1oz coldbrew coffee

.5oz eggwhite

Soda water

Fresh cinnamon

Mix all of the ingredients except seltzer in a mixing tin, add ice and shake….shake it like crazy, strain the ice out and shake it some more, like it owes you money. Pour 1oz of soda water into a Collins glass and then pour the cocktail on top of that, rinse the tin with another ounce of soda water and pour that into the center of the cocktail causing it to lift above the rim of the glass. Grate fresh cinnamon, or nutmeg on top or if you are feeling a little adventurous: Chinese Five Spice

1cup of pumpkin puree (*use one that already has spices added)

1cup of sugar

1cup of water

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until all ingredients are blended and the sugar is melted. Do not bring to a boil.

THE HOLIDAY MULE

Recipe:

1oz Merlot

.5oz Sweet Vermouth

.5oz lemon

.5oz mulled simple syrup*

.25oz pineapple juice

Ginger beer

Mix First 3 ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice and shake well. Strain ingredients into a Collins glass and top with Ginger beer garnish with an orange slice studded with cloves.

*mulled simple syrup: 2 cups sugar, 1cup water 1tbs mulled wine spices. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat, stir frequently and allow the mixture steep until the sugar has melted and the syrup takes on the spiced notes (about 15 minutes). Do not bring to a boil. Remove from heat and strain out the spices and allow to cool.

“SPOOKTAIL”

Recipe:

5oz Vodka, gin or pisco

.5 oz Midori

.75oz lemon juice

.5oz eggwhite

Pinch of salt

Angostura bitters in a spray bottle (pump or atomizer)

Combine all ingredients and shake well, strain, remove the ice and shake again. Strain into a cocktail glass and using a ghost stencil, spray some angostura bitters on top making the shape of the ghost float on top of the cocktail.