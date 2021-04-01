Hawaii’s Kitchen – Shay’s Filipino Cafe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Shay’s Filipino Cafe whipped up savory and sweet specials for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

Local favorites include Adobo fried rice and Lechon, Adobo pizza, and Banana lumpia.

For Hawaii’s Kitchen, Shay’s made Adobo fried rice omelets and banana lumpia à la mode.

Shay’s has 2 locations- one in Waipio, the original store, and its newest location at SALT Kakaako.

Shay’s really wanted to bring the breakfast menu back and extend hours, so In January, it opened up at 8:00am for its Kakaako location and have been serving a breakfast menu. Waipio has also begun rolling out their breakfast menu as well.

Website: https://www.shaysfilipinocafehi.com/