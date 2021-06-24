Hawaii’s Kitchen: Scratch Kitchen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Scratch Kitchen whipped up two savory specials for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

Scratch Kitchen is known for making comfort food favorites from all over the map from scratch.

Scratch made Cider Braised Pork Belly and Apple Pasta featuring House braised pork belly, poached island egg, pappardelle pasta, jalapeños, blue cheese, and green apple, and Creole Shrimp ‘N Sausage Grits with Sautéed garlic shrimp, andouille sausage, white hominy, onions, red eye gravy, two sunny island eggs, and grits.

Scratch Kitchen is located at South Shore Market at 1170 Auahi St. Hours are Monday-Friday 9am – 9pm and weekends 8am – 9pm with dine-in, take-out & delivery options.

Chef Zone has over 7,000 unique products for your culinary needs. You don’t have to be a food service professional to get a free membership. Home cooks are welcome.

Website: http://www.scratch-hawaii.com/

