Hawaii’s Kitchen: Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Rainbow Crack Seed & Don Goyo’s Mexican

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 featured three different locations for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Romano’s Macaroni Grill Hawaii, Rainbow Crack Seed, and Don Goyo’s Mexican.

Stop one? Romano’s Macaroni Grill Hawaii for the return of a popular dish. Their all time favorite Buffalo Chicken Parmesan is coming back for a limited time, starting on May 25. The breaded-milanese style chicken breast is topped with zippy buffalo sauce and melty mozzarella, all served with gorgonzola cream capellini. It will be available at the Ala Moana Center and Waikoloa locations.

Website: macaronigrill.com

Stop two? The popular family-owned snack shop, Rainbow Crack Seed. The Ha family has welcomed generations of kids to its Windward City Shopping Center store for 30 years to fill up. Popular snacks include hurricane Popcorn with a winning combination of furikake, mochi crunch and butter that people can’t get enough of. Fans order it before 4pm so they don’t miss out. Other faves include shave ice and icees. Adds on include li hing and ice cream, gummi bears, condensed cream, azuki beans and boba. Rainbow Crack Seed also sells a variety of senbei, tons of seeds — gingers, plums, mango, cherries and more.

Hours are Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website: www.rainbowcrackseed.com

Stop three? Don Goyo’s Mexican Food. Owner Cornelio Chaidez prides himself in cooking recipes passed down from generation to generation. Favorites include a new chicken chipotle, fish ceviche, chicken enchiladas, generously sized burritos, and more. The restaurant has a full bar with wine, beer, and of course, margaritas. Don Goyo’s is open every day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Website: https://www.windwardcity.com/stores/don-goyos-mexican-food/