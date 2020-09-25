Hawaii’s Kitchen – Rabbit Rabbit Tea

Rabbit Rabbit Tea is a modern tea house infused with a healthy dose of Aloha and a commitment to making every cup of tea the best quality possible. Years were spent researching and visiting local tea growers to understand the unique qualities of each tea leaf.

Its Jade Green tea has a light aroma using green tea leaves that are pressed with real jasmine flowers throughout the drying process, instead of being treated with an artificial aroma. Each tea is carefully brewed at a specific water temperature to draw out the optimal aroma and flavor, using an 8-step UV water purification system to ensure that no impurities or hardness in the water will alter the taste.

Rabbit Rabbit Tea has donated around 600 drinks to 10 different medical facilities and 2,500 masks to Queens Medical Centers so far saying it is more blessed to give than to receive.