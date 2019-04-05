Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pagoda

Pagoda Chef Michael Arita cooked up a seafood specialty for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen.

Chef Michael showed Tannya how to make “Salmon Matrix with Calamansi Butter” for our segments at Chef Zone.

The dish involves making cuts into the filets and standing up different seafood in the fish before baking it for 20 minutes.

Pagoda’s General Manager John Teruya also showed off a trio of the restaurant’s popular pies including Sweet Potato Haupia.

Easter Brunch Buffet on Sunday, April 21st from 9am-2pm.

With two paying adults, one child under 10 eats for free.

Website: https://www.pagodahawaii.com