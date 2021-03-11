Hawaii’s Kitchen OTR: Poke Bar

Poke Bar opened back in Oct 2017 in Waikiki and while they had to close for 8 months during the height of the pandemic and lockdowns, they are back open and ready to serve. Manager Selena Kukui showed John Veneri around behind the scenes.

“Poke Bar is located in the Waikiki Beach Walk. We are a quick service restaurant making customized poke bowls served with our local fresh ahi and various other seafoods, vegetables and toppings with unique and savory sauces. We all like traditional style poke here in Hawaii however this new concept also creates the best experience not only for the tourists but also for local people. Our specialty is “Customization” of “Fresh Fish”; customers can choose their own ingredients and that means you can make a poke bowl with a traditional way to unique way depending on what you choose. It is so called “Sushi in a bowl”.”

Visit the Poke Bar on Lewers with parking available at Embassy Suites Waikiki with validation. You can also check them out online at www.ilovepokebar.com