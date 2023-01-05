Located on the windward side of Oahu is a family run restaurant that serves up some Italian favorite with some fresh local ingredients.

Zia’s means aunty in Italian, has been operating for 20 years.

The owner, Micah Suderman shared with Mikey the history of Zai’s, some favorite dishes and expressed his appreciation to the customers that keep coming back.

Suderman took Mikey into the kitchen to teach him how to make a restaurant favorite. You don’t want to miss that.

If you want to check out Zia’s Caffe in Kaneohe you can visit them at ziashawaii.com.