Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Wolfgangʻs Steakhouse opened in Hawaii in 2009.

And over the course of nine years, they’ve become famous for their marinated Porterhouse, their creamed spinach, dry aged prime steaks and its intimate ambience done up in polished Brazilian cherry wood floors, alabaster chandeliers and white linens.

In general, beef is always aged for about a week, because it needs time to tenderize.

But dry-aged beef at Wolfgang’s is aged longer, 28 days with air circulating around it.

Not all steakhouses dry age, not even Ruth’s Chris.

It requires aging rooms, and results in weight loss from dehydration.

Wet-aged beef, which is wrapped in plastic during storage, keeps its weight intact.

Prime beef is usually delicious regardless of how it’s aged, but beef aficionados usually agree that dry aging develops a richer flavor in the beef and makes it more tender than wet-age.

While steaks of this caliber can be expensive and sometimes inaccessible for those on a budget, Wolfgang’s offers a relatively inexpensive Happy Hour meal called “The Taste of New York” ($44).

It features a 12-ounce New York sirloin steak, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and a sampling of Junior’s World Famous Cheesecake.

“The steak is USDA prime beef, just like all of our other cuts…just a little

smaller than we normally serve, but the same quality and taste.”, says General Manager Bill Nickerson.

Happy Hour is daily from 11:00am to 6:30pm in the bar.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse validates parking at the Royal Hawaiian Center garage: first hour is free and then its $2/hour for the next 3 hours.

Website: https://www.wolfgangssteakhouse.net