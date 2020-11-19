Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Waipouli Deli & Restaurant

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road’s Kauai edition checks out what makes Waipouli Deli & Restaurant a dining hotspot for Kauai Forward Week on Living808.

“Waipouli Deli & Restaurant is a family run business that started in 1977 with my mom, Sachiko Ikehara and her sister,” says Mina Ikehara. “Five years later, my mom moved to a bigger space at Waipouli Town Center. We’ve been serving the community local food for 43 years and looking forward to many more.”

Waipouli Deli & Restaurant is known for “local comfort food” with popular specials including Oriental Plate, Corn Beef Hash, Chicken Cutlet and Loco Moco.

It’s open everyday. Hours: Sun. – Tues. 8:00am – 2:30pm, Wed. – Sat. 8:00am – 2:30pm, reopens from 3:45 – 7:45pm.

You can find out more information about the menu and restaurant online or on social media.

Website: waipoulideli.com

Social Media Handles: Facebook: Waipouli Deli & Restaurant

Instagram: waipoulideliandrestaurant