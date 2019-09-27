Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Viaggio Brings Taste of Italy to Honolulu

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Viaggio for a taste of its Northern Italian Cuisine with Hawaiian flair.

General Manager Gregg Fraser and Executive Chef Rodney Uyehara invited Tannya Joaquin into the kitchen to see preparation of Viaggio’s popular Polpi in Umido – braised octopus in a puttanesca sauce sauce served with cannellini beans and garnished with a grilled meyer lemon.

Other featured dishes include Osso Bucco – braised veal shank (bone in) topped with passion orange guava sauce and roased walnuts, all served over a bed of risotto with a side of roasted vegetables.

For dessert, Tiramisu hit the sweet spot.

Viaggio has a great wine selection to pair with its menu and a nice view of the heart of Honolulu by the Blaisdell Center.

Viaggio offers not only off-site catering for special occasions, but hosts events onsite, from small parties to large company holiday events.

You can even book the Bentley showroom next to the restaurant for special events.

Viaggio has happy hour daily from 4:00pm-6:00pm Tuesday – Sunday, offering 50% select drinks and bar pupus.

Viaggio is located on the 2nd floor of Velocity at 888 Kapiolani Boulevard.

Website: viaggiohonolulu.com