Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Uncle Bo’s

Honolulu (KHON2)- Hawaii’s Kitchen is in the road at Uncle Bo’s at Hale‘iwa Store Lots, which brings modern casual dining and a popular new Happy Hour to the North Shore.

“The local audience expressed interest in Happy Hour, and we listened,” says Bill Nickerson, Director. “We now offer a daily happy hour starting at 2:00 pm, featuring both drinks and food.”

The pupu menu offers fan favorites including the Boca-Rota with prime rib and mushrooms sauteed in aioli with garlic cheesy bread. The S.O.S. soup or stew, is another popular signature dish with a variety of fresh seafood in a creamy bisque.

“Our restaurant provides a comfortable, clean dining experience either indoors with or outside enjoying the North Shore air,”

adds Nickerson. “Our menu has something for everyone and great shareable dishes. Chef Bo is originally from Laos and inspired to cook by helping his mother prepare family meals during his childhood. His mantra is “I love flavorful food.” Chef Bo takes common dishes you know and love to eat and creates his own Pacific Island influenced spin.”

Uncle Bo’s follows both local and CDC guidelines with current state mandates including routine COVID prevention for both staff and guests, hourly touch point sanitation, limited capacity, and social distancing.

Uncle Bo’s will be offering a gift certificate promotion: buying $100 worth of gift certificates earns you an extra $20 on a certificate for yourself! This promotion will run through New Year’s.

Uncle Bo’s at Hale‘iwa Store Lots

(808) 797-9649

Website: https://www.unclebosrestaurant.com/uncle-bos-haleiwa/

Social Media Handles: Instagram @uncle_bos , Facebook @unclebosrestaurant