Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Town Center of Mililani- Ninja Sushi, Thai Village, & PB Sisters Boba Cafe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road featured three different dining destinations today that are open at Town Center of Mililani: Ninja Sushi, Thai Village, & PB Sisters Boba Cafe.

Thai Village is known for authentic flavorful Thai food. “We are known for our spring rolls and numerous options of stir fry, noodles, curries, and rice dishes,” says Manager Nanette Small. The original Thai Village opened in 2008 at Waipio Gentry. We have since expanded and now have 5 total locations with Mililani as our latest location.” \

Thai Village is known for its pad thai. Pad thai is a popular dish in Thailand that combines savory, tangy, and a little sweet flavor into a stir fry noodle. The standard is to have bean sprouts and tofu inside. At Thai Village, you’re able to add whatever meat you would like. Curry Pad Thai is also a popular dish. It has the original pad thai flavor along with a little bit of curry spice. Nem Khao is another unique dish we offer. It is made with crispy rice and fermented pork with a big citrus flavor. Sticky rice with any curry is a customer favorite as well!”

Thai Village is open every day from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m, currently as of February 11, Thai Village is doing takeout only.

Thai Village at Town Center of Mililani

(808) 744-0384

Website: http://hawaiithaivillage.com

Second stop for Hawaii’s Kitchen was Ninja Sushi.

“We’re known as a restaurant that serves high-end sushi at affordable prices,” says Vice President Claire Nozawa. “The Mililani location is the only one with a full bar and full service dining.” The Mililani location opened in 2006, and in 2018 we moved to a new location in the Town Center which increased our seating capacity.

The Superman maki is their most popular dish, along with the Tornado and Tiger makis, poke bowls, bentos, udon and ramens.

Customers may dine-in or take-out. They also can order thru Bitesquad for delivery service. They launched an online ordering app which has been doing well!

Ninja Sushi at Town Center of Mililani is open 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ninja Sushi at Town Center of Mililani:

(808) 627-9790

Website: http://ninjasushiusa.com

Social Media Handles: IG @ninjasushimililanibar

Final stop for Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road at Town Center of Mililani? The PB Sisters Boba café.

“PB Stands for PINOY’S BEST and are three sisters,” explains owner Maria Guerrero. “PB Sisters are known for their unique drinks. We are a one stop food shop, as we serve a variety of foods, crispy finger foods, desserts, delicacies and drinks. We have our very own unique drinks that I actually make from our own recipes. We also have our cheesecake series that just recently came out. It’s becoming very popular.”

One of them is Ube fusions. It’s 3 layers of Ube. The cup itself has Ube swirls around it, then the choice of pearls or toppings then on top of the toppings. Guerrero adds, “We put the ube Cheesecake whip foam. Then we pour In the Ube shake in the middle then we top it with Ube cheesecake whip foam then the Ube yam on top. Our best selling item is Halo-Halo. Our Ube crinkle (Ube soft cookie) is a top seller. It’s very delicious and moist. Popular foods include our crispy chicken skins, crispy ruffle fat, crispy large pork intestine and our Lechon belly that’s very crispy and flavorful and freshly rolled into charcoal for 5 hours!”

Since PB Sisters opened last November, a lot of customers in Mililani Town and Wahiawa have expressed their gratitude and some have requested full restaurant service so that they can actually order Filipino foods. Guerrero says, “That made us extra happy and eager to serve our community here!” Guerrero would love to have others try their Ube Fusion, best selling Halo-Halo, or Choco Malt Milk tea Swirl with their very own cheese cake whip.

The PB Sisters Boba café is open at Town Center of Mililani daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year’s and New Years Eve, they’re open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The PB Sister’s Boba café at Town Center of Mililani

(808) 888-0930

Social Media Handles: IG @thepbsisterscafe