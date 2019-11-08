Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Taqueria El Ranchero

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Taqueria El Ranchero in Wahiawa for authentic tacos with a variety of meats including Carnitas, Carne Asada, and Al Pastor.

“The secrets are in the meats,” says Anissa Whitman. “To start off we season our meat with our multiple ingredients and once the meats are seasoned, we grill them and get them ready to be sliced thinly to add to the warm corn tortillas, and add the garnishes like onions, cilantro and salsa.”

Taqueria El Ranchero opened in May 2015, saying its Hawaii’s first original taqueria.

The restaurant has a popular salsa bar, with fresh ingredients to spice up specials. To cool off, you can choose from house mage agua frescas, homemade fresh drinks which include flavors like horchatas, watermelon, pineapple and strawberry.

Specials include $1.50 Taco Tuesdays and weekend specials such as Campechanas, Chiles Rellenos, Pozole and Menudo.

Pozole is a traditional soup made with hominy, with meat, and seasoned and garnished with shredded cabbage, chile peppers, onions, garlic, radishes, salsa or limes. Menudo is also a traditional soup made beef tripe with a red chile pepper base. Its main ingredients are hominy, lime, onions and Oregon.

Taqueria El Ranchero is open for lunch and dinner and also offers catering.

Taqueria El Ranchero is located at 823 California Avenue in Wahiawa.

Hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 7AM – 12AM

Friday and Saturday: 7AM – 2AM

Website: http://www.elrancherohawaii.com