Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Royal Hawaiian Center

In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road we visit the Royal Hawaiian Center and three separate establishments. The first was Island Vintage Wine Bar. Island Vintage Wine Bar has just decided to open evenings, only, during the week, and all day on the weekends. Wine Director Mark Cartland joined us for wine and pairings with delicious food. Plus he talked about a video series they have @IslandWineTime and @IslandVintageWineBar

The second place we visit is Il Lupino that serves up dishes with great taste. From homemade pasta to seafood and steak. Il Lupino is open daily for lunch, happy hour & dinner and also offer an amazing assortment of great wines and pairing.

And Finally, Noi Thai Cuisine. They are offering $10 and $20 bentos to-go along with 20% off regular dine-in menu and with the purchase of $50 or more you’ll get a free pad thai dish.

All three places have 3 hours of free parking at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

Visit each online at:

https://www.islandvintagewinebar.com/

https://illupino.com/

https://www.honolulu.noithaicuisine.com/