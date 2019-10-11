Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Roy Yamaguchi Cooks Up Favorites at Roy’s GOEN

Honolulu (KHON2) – James Beard award winning celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi welcomed Living808 to his newest restaurant in Kailua, Roy’s Goen for Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road.

Goen is a casual outdoor dining spot that’s a perfect place to grab a bite and a drink with friends for lunch, dinner, or now, for brunch. The menu is a combination of creative Pan-Asian/American dishes showcasing Hawaii’s vibrant local flavors in a hip & refreshing atmosphere.

Roy Yamaguchi and GOEN will be one of 20 featured chef stations at the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s upcoming October 25th event: Hawaiian Airlines Presents Swirl at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Roy invited Tannya into the kitchen to cook up GOEN’s popular mushroom fries and welcomed special guest artist Solomon Enos, whose work is featured on the walls, to try out more of the menu.

GOEN also offers some Roy’s classic dishes such as Roy’s Misoyaki Butterfish.

GOEN Hours:

Lunch 11:30 – 3:30

Goen’ to the Bar: 3:30 – 5:00

Dinner: 5:00 – 9:00

Lau Hala Shops

573 Kailua Rd.

Website: https://www.royyamaguchi.com/goen-kailua