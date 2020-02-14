Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Redfish Poke Bar By Foodland

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland to check out the newest dining hotspot at SALT at Our Kakaako.

Redfish is a fun concept with a poke counter in the front and bar and dining area in the back that’s cleverly billed as “poke in the front and a party in the back.”

Living808’s Tannya Joaquin joined Foodland’s Corporate Chef Keoni Chang and Redfish’s Chef Reid to try out everything from poke, and loaded fries, to a burger, and malassadas.

Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland is Honolulu’s best spot for authentic and innovative poke bowls and much more

You can order by the pound or create your own customizable poke bowl at the front counter.

Or if you prefer, dine in at the restaurant or bar and sip on local craft brews, signature cocktails, and savor locally-sourced plates made for sharing and of course, a mouth-watering variety of fresh poke with all the creative fixings.

Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland is located at

SALT at OUR KAKA’AKO

685 Auahi St. Honolulu, HI 96813

Ground Floor, between 9BarHNL & Kahala

Hours:

SUNDAY – THURSDAY

10:30am to 11:00pm

Restaurant/Bar: 10:30am to 11:00pm

Poke Counter: 10:30am to 8:00pm

FRIDAY – SATURDAY

10:30am to 1:00am

Restaurant/Bar: 10:30am to 1:00am

Poke Counter: 10:30am to 9:00pm

HAPPY HOUR

Daily from 2:30pm – 5:30pm

and 9:00pm – closing

(808) 532-6420