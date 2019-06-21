Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road – Pacos Tacos

After opening many businesses for other restauranteurs, the Aguilar family decided to go into business for themselves.

Paco’s Tacos opened up on Kauai and it’s been the talk of the town.

Finally the franchise has made it’s way to Oahu where we decided to take Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road.

There are so many great entrees and we learn to make the biggest burrito we’ve ever seen, the Super Paco Burrito.

This Super Paco Burrito includes, Rice, Beans, Chili Relleno, Chili verde, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo smothered with chili verde served with rice and beans.

There’s Taco Tuesday and 3 Tacos for $10, Aloha Friday Burrito, and Burrito for $10 3pm to 9pm. Happy Hour is 3pm to 6pm at locations that serve adult beverages.

Paco’s Tacos O’ahu is located at 555 N. King Street behind Jiffy Lube.

Visit them online at pacostacoskauai.com

