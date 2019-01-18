Hawaii’s Kitchen: On the Road – Off the Hook Poke Market

In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen we are “On the Road” in Manoa at the Off the Hook Poke Market.

Owners JP Lam and Tomoki Ito both previously operated Japanese Restaurants but shared a passion for poke.

They teamed up to provide their unique take on poke.

Off the Hook is in reference to the freshness of the fish. Lam visits the fish market every morning.

When the fish is this fresh, it doesn’t have a fishy smell, and the texture melts in your mouth.

So how does picking what you want at Off the Hook work? You start by picking your size…mini or regular.

Then your base, white rice, brown rice, sushi rice, which is green because it’s infused with spinach, or you can choose green salad if you don’t want rice.

Then you can choose 1 or 2 choices of poke, followed by our unique complimentary toppings.

So many unique flavors to choose from.

Off the Hook is in Manoa across from Safeway next to Starbucks.

2908 East Manoa Rd., Honolulu, HI 96822