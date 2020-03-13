Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Mugen Offers Fine Dining & Wine for Intimate Experience

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to the newly opened Mugen restaurant, located in the ESPACIO hotel in Waikiki.

Translating to “infinity” in Japanese, Mugen provides boundless opportunities to delight the senses and offers a unique culinary experience brimming with both locally and globally sourced ingredients, as well as an expertly cultivated beverage program that includes a 500-bottle wine collection, rare Japanese whiskies and premium spirits.

Mugen is the brainchild of Chef Jason Yamaguchi, who wanted to create a culinary experience with a different kind of fine dining experience – one that’s personal and not pretentious.

Chef Jason says, “My interest in cuisine began in high school as I experienced and experimented with cooking different types of food while summering in San Francisco and working at restaurants in California. Most recently, I was the lead chef at Driftwood Kitchen in Laguna Beach, California. After 22 years spent in the continental US, I returned to Hawaii to open Mugen.”

Chef Jason prepared 3 dishes for Living808 host Tannya Joaquin to try:

* Gnocchi Parisienne – Hokkaido Uni, edamame, comte.

* Red Sea Crab – yuzu kosho aioli, edamame coulis, black sesame tuile.

* Butterscotch Pot De Crème – chantilly cream, hazelnut streusel, Maui caramel sauce.

Mugen currently offers an a la carte lunch menu, as well as a tasting menu with wine pairings, which is constantly evolving. It’s tasting menu is priced between $120 – $150, based on the availability of fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Mugen, 2452 Kalakaua Ave. Free Valet Parking For reservations: visit OpenTable or call (808) 377-2247.

Website: www.espaciowaikiki.com