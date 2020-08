In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen on the road, we stop by the family owned and operated Moani Island Bistro and Bar. Entertainer and now restaurateur Micah Keolanui, also known as Micah G, owns the restaurant and we sit down to talk about the menu the entertainment and the upcoming brunch menu that will be released very soon by Chef Mike Leslie.

For a full menu, entertainment list and more visit http://themoanihawaii.com