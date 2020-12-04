Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Matsumoto Shave Ice

Honolulu (KHON2)- Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at popular family owned business Matsumoto Shave Ice at Hale‘iwa Store Lots, a must visit on the North Shore.

“We are a family owned and operated shave ice business established in 1951 and we have been serving our beautiful community of the North Shore in the same location for all 69 years,”. says Remy Matsumoto. “We offer 40 different flavors so there is a lot to choose from, but my default has always been Lilikoi and Li Hing Mui. Recently I’ve been enjoying Fruit Punch, Green River, and POG with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a drizzle of snow cap.”

Matsumoto’s has cool gifts, including “the cutest wooden shave ice ornaments made by Hi Biz Ornaments, a company that makes limited edition ornaments featuring local businesses in Hawaii. It’s an awesome way to celebrate and support locally grown businesses,” says Remy.

Business hours are now everyday from 10:00am to 6:00pm. “We have safety measures in place and amplified our sanitizing procedures to ensure the safety of both our employees and customers. We ask that everyone wears a face mask and practice social distancing at all times,” stresses Remy.

Website: matsumotoshaveice.com

Social Media Handles: Instagram/Facebook @MatsumotoShaveIce