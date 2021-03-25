Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Mad Bene

Mad Bene In Kapolei is an Italian-American themed restaurant specializing in dishes that fit that description. Chef De Cuisine Jake Saito walks John Veneri thru popular dishes starting with the most ordered item on the menu, the Eggplant Parm Sticks.

Then chef takes John into the kitchen to teach him how to make the most popular Pizza, the Mad Garlic Pizza. Then the two sit in front of a feast including the finished pizzas, Ahi Carpaccio, Pasta, Lasagna, and more.

You can catch the segments here or visit Mad Bene online to make reservation and to see the menu at http://madbene.com