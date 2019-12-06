Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: L&L Barbeque

Today, Hawaii’s Kitchen hits the road for a visit to L&L Barbeque at Ward Centre.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is a part of local history. The company was created in 1952 in a small shop in Liliha. In the early years, L&L became a successful chain of drive-in restaurants with a reputation for serving fresh plate lunches throughout the Hawaiian islands. In late 1999, the founders – Johnson Kam and Eddie Flores, Jr. – introduced their signature, Asian and American fusion take on the classic plate lunch to the residents of California.

Since then, the concept has found fans around the world and there are close to 200 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurants in Hawaii, California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Texas, New York, Tennessee, Guam and Japan. Needless to say, in addition to the fresh, culturally-commingling flavors of Hawaii, every L&L meal is infused with the warmth of aloha – the legendary spirit of welcome that makes every guest feel at home.

For more information visit https://www.hawaiianbarbecue.com/.